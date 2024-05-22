Allianz and Toyota to sponsor Channel 4’s Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage

Channel 4 has named Allianz and Toyota as sponsors of its Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage, with the firms’ brands being featured across its broadcast channels, streaming app and social media channels.

Rupinder Downie, Channel 4’s sponsorship and commercial partnerships leader, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Toyota and Allianz to bring audiences the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“Our shared values will not only promote awareness of Paralympic sport but will also increase positive attitudes to disability more widely.

“More than 20 million tuned into our coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Games and we’re really looking forward to bringing the excitement of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games to millions of viewers across the UK with the support of Toyota, Allianz and ParalympicsGB.”

Serge Raffard, Managing Director of Allianz personal lines business, which will be using both Allianz and LV= General Insurance brands as sponsors during the Paralympic Games, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of sponsoring the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games coverage on Channel 4 again, following our support of the 2016 Rio games.

“We’re long-term partners of ParalympicsGB and recognise and promote the amazing day-to-day performance of people of all abilities.”

Stuart Sanders, Toyota (GB) Communications and Product Director, Toyota commented: “This is our second Games in a row partnering with Channel 4 for its Paralympics broadcast content, helping to ensure the competition is accessible to millions of people, not just those fortunate enough to be attending in person.

“This is an important element of our commitment to showcasing inclusive and sustainable mobility for all, through our sponsorship of the Games as worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.”