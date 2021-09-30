Alpine – The Simulation Game debuts on PS4 and PC in November

Alpine – The Simulation Game, which sees players managing their own ski resort and transforming it into an attractive hotspot for tourists, will be available for PS4 and Windows from November 23rd.

A single-player campaign allows players to explore the detailed open-world map and a broad variety of tasks to be completed. New ski slopes, ski lifts and cable cars as well as many kinds of vehicles will be unlocked as they progress.

By completing the missions, they’ll gradually expand the ski resort to offer their guests a top-class skiing experience. But players can also strap on their skis themselves and enjoy skiing down the slopes they have been grooming.

“Alpine – The Simulation Game delivers a varied simulation experience with a visually impressive Alpine setting,” says Max Rudorfer, founder and CEO of HR Innoways.

“We wanted to create a well balanced simulation between realism and fun gameplay that particularly suits the needs of console players and I guess we’ve been quite successful with that.”

“Alpine is the first ski resort simulator for console and it’s a lot of fun to boot,” added Winfried Diekmann, CEO of Aerosoft. “This is why it provides easy access to the world of simulators.”

More information: aerosoft.com