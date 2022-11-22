Altitude to release new Lionesses: How Football Came Home documentary

Lionesses: How Football Came Home, a new documentary from Altitude and Ad Hoc Films chronicling the England women’s football team’s historic 2022 UEFA victory, is coming to DVD and digital from 19 December.

The feature-length documentary will also air on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW at the end of the year.

Through personal home movie footage and exclusive new interviews with the players, Lionesses shows us the real women behind the team now forever etched into football history.

The Lionesses reveal their journey from the playground to the national team, relive standout EURO 22 moments, explore the challenges faced by the women’s game over the last century and discuss the impact that their success could have on inspiring the next generation of players.

Director Poppy de Villeneuve said: “It was a huge honour making this film alongside Ad Hoc Films and Altitude. I have been so inspired and touched by the Lionessess, past and present, by what they have achieved for women in sports and the bright light they have shone on female leadership.

“Sarina Wiegman and the Lionesses remind us of the heights you can reach when you accept and embrace your full self and what it takes to create a team environment where all can thrive, raising the bar for us all. This is just the beginning”

Andy Mayson, Producer and Co-CEO of Altitude added: “Like so many others this past summer, we were captivated and inspired by England’s performance at the Women’s EUROS.

“We wanted to help celebrate their success but also find out more about what drove such a talented and united team so set out to produce the definitive story of this incredible success. “

Dan Glynn, producer and Co-Founder of Ad Hoc Films commented; “2022 will go down in the history books as the year football finally came home and we’re delighted to be working with Poppy and alongside Altitude again, bringing this incredible story and legacy film to life.

“Not only is Lionesses a celebration of a monumental achievement, it’s also an opportunity to reflect upon the chronicles of the women’s game and explore, through the eyes of past and present Lionesses, the pathway to this moment.

“We’re honoured to be documenting the personal stories of the players and their entertaining journey though the tournament.”