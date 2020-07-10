Amazon adds Alexa live TV control to Fire TV Cube

Owners of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube can now use Alexa voice control to watch live TV via their television’s existing Freeview tuner.

To enable the feature, owners need to set up their tuner in the Cube’s settings menu under ‘Equipment Control’, then select ‘Manage Equipment’, followed by ‘Add Equipment’ and ‘Live TV’ and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup process.

To tune to a channel using Alexa simply say, “Alexa, tune to channel five on the TV.” If they prefer, owners can use the channel’s name instead of its EPG channel number.

Owners can also use the feature to switch channels on selected Sky set top boxes.

See compatibility list.

In addition to live TV support, the firm has added support for YouTube Kids across the Fire TV range.

The Fire TV Cube is available from Amazon.co.uk priced £109.99* and provides access to free catch-up services such as iPlayer and ITV Hub, plus subscription services including Prime Video, Britbox, Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

