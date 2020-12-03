Amazon adds two-way video calling and Ring notifications to Fire TV

Amazon has added two-way video calling and notifications from its Ring doorbells to selected Fire TV products.

Owners of a 2nd generation Fire TV Cube can now pair their device with third-party webcams and make and receive hands-free Alexa video calls from their TVs to other Alexa-enabled devices with a screen, including the Echo Show and phones and tablets with the Alexa app installed.

Fire TV owners can also receive notifications from their Ring doorbell on their big screen and display the live video feed from the bell’s security camera.

Finally, customers can now ask Alexa on Fire TV devices about the weather or for general information without interrupting the TV viewing or browsing experience.