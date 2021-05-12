Amazon announces new Echo Show models

Amazon has announced updated models of its Echo Show smart screens. The devices offer a range of features including Alexa, video calling, easy access to visual recipes, and the ability to stream content from Prime Video, Netflix, BBC Good Food and Spotify.

Echo Show 8

The new Echo Show 8 features a “vibrant” 8-inch HD screen with adaptive colour display; a 13-megapixel camera which automatically pans and zooms while you’re on video calls, physical camera cover, and dual stereo speakers.

Priced at £119.99 the Echo Show 8 is available in Charcoal and Glacier White and is available to pre-order*.

Echo Show 5

With a 5.5” display and upgraded HD camera, which includes a physical cover for privacy, the Echo Show 5 is now available to pre-order* at £74.99 and comes in a choice of Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue.

“Customers love using Echo Show to stay in touch and in the past year have made nearly three times the number of video calls globally than the year prior,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU.

“With these new Echo Show devices, we focused on creating experiences that would add even more value to our customers — bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and adding the ability to securely access the built-in camera to check in on home when you’re away.”