Amazon announces new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets

Amazon has unveiled a new version of its Fire HD 8 tablet, as well as a new Fire HD 8 Plus model, both of which will begin shipping on June 3rd.

Costing £89.99, the updated Fire HD 8 features an 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display, a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, plus options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage with support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD, and Alexa support.

The retailer claims “up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life” and “easier” charging via USB-C and “a distraction-free, optimised gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.”

For an additional £20 the Fire HD 8 Plus comes with 50% more RAM than the Fire HD 8, support for wireless charging, and a 9W adapter that charges the tablet in less than four hours.

The Fire HD 8 Plus starts at £109.99 or £139.98 for a bundle including a wireless charging dock.

“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU

“We’ve made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only £89.99.

“For only £20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and three months of Kindle Unlimited included.”