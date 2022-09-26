Amazon announces new Prime members sale event

Amazon has announced a two-day sale event during which Prime members in the UK and 14 other countries will be able to bag deals on a range of products from top brands.

The Prime Early Access Sale begins 11th October at 12 a.m. BST and runs through 12th October in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Taking place six weeks ahead of Black Friday, the event will include offers on products from Shark, Nespresso, Philips, Oral-B, Samsung, Xiaomi, iRobot, LEGO, Melissa & Doug and Hasbro.

More information is available at amazon.co.uk/earlyaccess*

“Across the UK, our Prime members will get the opportunity to start shopping some of the season’s top deals before anyone else with Amazon’s new Prime Early Access Sale,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“You may not be ready for Panto and mince pies but with fewer than 90 days until Christmas, it’s not too early to start planning your shopping for the festive season ahead, and this exclusive 48-hour sales event will help people save money and shop smarter as we head into the festive season.”