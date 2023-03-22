Amazon brings its own smart TVs with built-in Fire TV to the UK

Amazon is bringing its own-brand smart TVs, which feature its Fire TV software which already powers its range of streaming sticks, to the UK for the first time. It’s also announced special launch deals of up to £300 off the regular prices which available to early buyers.

Sets featuring Fire TV have been available from various third-party brands but the retailer’s in-house models have so far been restricted to the US.

The range spans three tiers: the top-of-the-line Omni QLED Series, the Fire TV 4-Series and the Fire TV 2-Series.

Available in four sizes, 43”, 50”, 55“, and 65, the top-of-the-line 4K Ultra HD Omni QLED Series a 4K QLED display with full-array local dimming of up to 80 zones (depending on model size) and built-in support for HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive.

The series’ Adaptive Brightness feature also uses an ambient light sensor to dynamically change brightness levels, providing optimal contrast across content sources, formats, and lighting conditions.

The Omni QLED Series also offers the Fire TV Ambient Experience which supports Alexa Widgets such as Calendars and Reminders, Dynamic art which adapt to your current environment based on temperature, time of day, proximity, weather, and more and Gallery-quality art, motion backgrounds and personal photos which allows users to turn their TV “into an in-home art gallery”.

Regular prices start from £549 for the 43” model and pre-orders are open now on Amazon.co.uk*

The Fire TV 4-Series includes 43”, 50”, and 55” models and combines 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG. Regular prices start at £429.99 and pre-orders are open now on Amazon.co.uk*

The new Fire TV 2-Series lineup features 32” (720p HD) and 40” (1080p HD) model sizes and includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. Regular prices start at £249.99 and pre-orders are open now on Amazon.co.uk*

“With over 200 million Fire TV streaming players and smart TVs sold globally, Amazon’s relentless focus on making TVs a better, more intuitive experience for customers is resonating around the world,” said Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV Europe.

“Televisions are the fastest growing segment of the Fire TV business and we’re excited to bring a full line-up of Amazon-built TVs with easy content discovery, integrated smart home controls, and Alexa voice control to the UK”.