Amazon confirms Disney+ is coming to Fire TV and Fire tablets

Amazon have confirmed that Fire TV and tablet owners will be able to watch the new Disney+ streaming service when it goes live later this month.

Launching in the UK and across Europe on March 24th, the service is the new streaming home to The Simpsons, Marvel’s superhero universe, Star Wars, Disney and National Geographic content.

The Disney+ help pages had originally listed Amazon’s streaming sticks among the devices which would be supported at launch but in the past few days all mention of them was removed, prompting concern among eagle-eyed UK and German users.

However late on Wednesday the entire Fire range, including the recently launched Fire TV smart televisions, were re-added to the list.

Today Amazon published a blog post confirming that “Disney+ is coming to an Amazon device near you including: Fire TV streaming devices, such as Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Cube, and compatible Fire Tablets.”

The Disney+ app will be fully integrated with Fire TV’s Alexa powered voice search, allowing users to open the app or play specific content using their Alexa Voice Remote or a paired Echo device.

Disney+ costs £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year. Those signing up to an annual subscription by March 23rd can bag themselves a pre-launch special offer of 12 months for £49.99 – a saving of £10 over the regular price.