Amazon confirms Hunters will return for second season

Amazon has ordered a second season of Hunters, its conspiracy thriller following a team of Nazi hunters which stars Al Pacino.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele, the show also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

The debut season followed a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

“With Hunters, David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios.

“We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the Hunters will be back with us for more.”

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said Weil.

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”