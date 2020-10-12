Amazon confirms launch date for James May: Oh Cook

Amazon has announced that James May’s new cooking show will arrive on Prime Video on Friday 13th November.

The seven-part James May: Oh Cook is based on the presenter’s book ‘Oh Cook!: 60 easy recipes that any idiot can make’ and Amazon describes the series as coming “from the perspective of someone who can’t really cook.”

Each episode will cover a specific theme including Pasta, Pub Classics, Indian, Cakes, and Roasts, and will feature three recipes each alongside quick fix recipes that can be created from the staples in the viewer’s cupboard.

“I’m delighted to be back working with Amazon Prime Video but in a way you may not have seen me before,” said May earlier this year.

“I’ve arrived at the age where I spend most of my day thinking about my next meal, so I made a TV series about it. Cooking your own curry is so much more satisfying than ordering a take-away, even though it won’t taste as nice.”