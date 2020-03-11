Amazon confirms start date for The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Hal Cumpston as Silas. Photo Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC

Amazon has confirmed that The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the latest instalment in AMC’s zombie franchise, will come to Prime Video on 13th April 2020.

The series focuses on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The series stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

Confirmed guest stars include Natalie Gold (Succession, The Land of Steady Habits) as Lyla, a mysterious figure operating in the shadows on behalf of the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony; and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street, Rise) as Percy.

Following the successful release of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, the next series is co-created by Scott M. Gimple, with Matt Negrete on board as co-creator and showrunner.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be available on Prime Video across the UK, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe (excluding Spain and Portugal).

The series will be available in North and South America, Spain and Portugal on AMC.