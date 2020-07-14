Amazon confirms third season of Hanna is coming to Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Prime Video, Christopher Raphael

Amazon has ordered a third season of hit action series Hanna which will debut on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories next year.

Hanna follows the journey of an extraordinary young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, as she evades the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Following her discovery at the end of season one, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training to emerge out of the Utrax programme.

In season two, she risks her freedom to rescue her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the clutches of the Utrax programme at their new facility, The Meadows, run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his second in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh).

Hanna finds help in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) who must protect both herself and Hanna from the ruthless organisation she once trusted.

Yet as Hanna delves deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and meets others like herself, including Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the larger context of Utrax’s assassin programme and ultimately, where she truly belongs.

The series is written and executive produced by David Farr (The Night Manager) and is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season,” said Farr.

“When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?

“I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision.

“I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

“We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”