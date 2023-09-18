Amazon confirms two-day sale event for October

Amazon has announced a new two-day sale event running from October 10th at 00.01am, running through to October 11th 23.59pm.

The Prime Big Deal Days will see the retailer offer its lowest prices so far this year on selected products from Samsung Mobile, Sony, Western Digital, and Xiaomi, plus savings of up to 30% off selected fashion brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Puma.

Open to all Prime members, the event will also offer new subscribers to Amazon Music four months free access to the streaming service while reading fans can claim three months of Kindle Unlimited for no extra charge.

“We are always looking for ways to offer customers even more value and opportunities to save throughout the year,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“Prime Big Deal Days will offer Prime members a wide selection of deals across some of our most popular items, including products from big brands and small businesses across the UK.”