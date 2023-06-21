Amazon confirms when Prime Day 2023 will take place  

Amazon has confirmed that this year’s Prime Day sale – during which Prime members enjoy discounts on a range of products from major brands – will run between 00.01am on 11th July and 11.59pm on 12thJuly.

The retailer is running some early deals today at amazon.co.uk/primeday,* including savings of up to 60% off a selection of movies and TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video and up to 58% off Amazon devices products including selected Kindle, Fire TV and Echo models.

Prime members can also claim bonus classic games each week, including Baldur’s Gate II, Shovel Knight: Showdown, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. In addition, Prime members who download the Amazon Photos app and upload their first photo from now until midnight on 7th July will receive £15 Amazon credit.

There are also extended free trials of Amazon’s audio services for first time users – Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free and members can also try Audible free for three months.

And users of the Amazon Fresh grocery store can get 20% off their shopping from now until the end of Prime Day when they sped £80 or more.

“The countdown for Prime Day starts now, and we have an incredible selection of deals to come,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that are available on Amazon.

“There is a lot to be excited about and a lot of value to find, with a few fun surprises and experiences to help you feel like a big deal along the way.”