Amazon expands Luna availability to entire mainland US 

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available for all customers in the mainland US, the retailer and device maker has announced.

The service allows players to stream games to devices they already own, including Fire TV devices, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones, without the need for a dedicated gaming PC or console.

A Prime Gaming Channel brings Prime subscribers a rotating selection of free games, with additional titles available through optional channels, including newly launched Retro and Jackbox Games channels.

New features being rolled include live broadcasting to Twitch and the Luna Phone Controller, which is available in the Luna Controller app for iPhone and Android phones.

“Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy.”