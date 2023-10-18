Amazon Freevee reveals new Christmas film starring Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell  

Freevee – the free, advert-supported streaming service from Amazon – will be streaming new romantic comedy EXmas starring Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Robbie Amell (Upload) in the UK, US Germany, and Austria from November 17.

The movie will also be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Synopsis:

Coming home for the holidays is never a dull experience, especially not for Graham (Amell) and Ali (Meester).

When Graham decides to surprise his family by traveling home for Christmas, he is shocked to discover them already celebrating with an unexpected guest of honor— Ali, who also happens to be his ex-fiancé.

The two exes battle it out to see who the family will pick to stay through Christmas Day, and who must go. Let the hilarious holiday chaos begin!

Meester and Amell are surrounded by a larger-than-life family, including Michael Hitchcock (Puppy Love) and Kathryn Greenwood (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) as Graham’s parents, Dennis and Jeannie; Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do in the Shadows) as Graham’s sister, Mindy; and Steven Huy (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) as Graham’s brother, Elliott. Even in the most outrageous moments, viewers will find glimpses of their own family dynamics.

EXmas is produced by BuzzFeed Studios and is their second Freevee Original romantic comedy, following the successful release of Puppy Love this summer.

Richard Alan Reid, Michael Philip, and Jason Moring serve as producers. The film is directed by Jonah Feingold and written by Dan Steele.

Amell is also a series regular on the Prime Video sci-fi comedy series Upload, which returns for a third season October 20. Season One of Upload is also currently available on Freevee.