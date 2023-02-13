Amazon Freevee to give Moonshine its UK premiere

Freevee, the free streaming service from Amazon, is bringing Canadian comedy-drama Moonshine to the UK on March 10th.

The “raucous” series tells the story of the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional family of adult half-siblings battling to take control of the family business – a ramshackle summer resort on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

Produced by Six Eleven Media and eOne, the series stars Jennifer Finnigan, Peter MacNeill and Corrine Koslo.

Freevee is available as a dedicated app on Amazon’s Fire TV range and mobile devices, and via the Prime Video app on smart TVs.