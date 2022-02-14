￼Amazon Games brings Lost Ark to Steam for gamers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania

Lost Ark, a free-to-play MMOARPG from Amazon Games, is now available for PC via Steam users in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localise and translate the game, which already boasts millions of players in Korea, Russia, and Japan.

Lost Ark places players in new lands where they must seek out lost treasures as they battle to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark. Players can sail the world, and even explore and develop their own islands.

A wealth of end-game content including dungeons and raids are available for players of all skill levels, along with a slew of PvP options including ranked and unranked modes, and epic gear to collect along the way.

“Together with Smilegate, we are proud to usher in millions of new players around the world to experience Lost Ark,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

“Lost Ark’s unique style of action-packed combat coupled with seemingly endless class customization options opens up nearly infinite new ways to play in a dynamic, ever-changing online universe—there are numerous new realms to discover and resources to compete for in this living fantasy world.”