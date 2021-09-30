Amazon Games launches PC title, New World

Amazon Games has launched New World, a multiplayer online role-playing game, on PC.

The game sees players shipwrecked on Aeternum, where they’ll have endless opportunities to fight, forage, and forge as they explore and conquer the island and uncover its dark mysteries.

Players can band together in factions to vie for control of the map in massive player vs. player battles, or venture off solo (or in small groups) to explore Aeternum and learn its secrets.

“More than 1 million players have already set foot in Aeternum during our Beta tests, and today we are thrilled to welcome even more adventurers into New World,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games.

“New World’s epic battles, skill-based combat, beautiful setting, and deep crafting and progression make it a game you can really get lost in. And because Aeternum is a living world, created to change and evolve over time, today is only the beginning—we have so much more in store for players.”