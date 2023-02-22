Amazon Games to publish NCSoft’s Throne and Liberty MMO 

Amazon is to bring NCSoft’s multiplayer online role-playing game Throne and Liberty to gamers in North America, South America, Europe, and Japan. The retailer’s Amazon Games division has also confirmed PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S availability and support for cross-platform play.

In Throne and Liberty, players enter a vast world with constantly shifting geographical and environmental features that change the course of play.

Players can transform into animals to soar through the air or explore the depths of the sea, and even tip the odds of battle in their favour by triggering powerful environmental effects, like solar eclipses or rainstorms.

“NCSoft has created some of the most popular and longest-running online games in the world, so it’s no surprise that Throne and Liberty is among today’s most anticipated MMOs,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

“Publishing games that live and grow over time remains a critical piece of our strategy, and delivering games of the highest quality from the world’s most talented developers is one of the cornerstones of our business.

“The last year has taught us a great deal about publishing and managing a successful live-service game on a global scale, and we’re ready to bring Throne and Liberty players an incredible experience at launch.”

Moonyoung Choi, principal development management officer at NCSoft, said: “Amazon Games is one of the most reliable partners for publishing massive live-service games globally, with proven expertise in operations, localization, marketing, and community support.

“For our next-gen flagship title, we’re confident they are the right publisher to bring Throne and Liberty’s inimitable value and its dynamic, immersive MMO experience to players around the world.”