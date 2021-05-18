Amazon in talks to buy MGM Studios

Amazon is in talks to buy MGM Studios, a deal which would give it access to thousands of major film titles for its Prime Video service.

Founded in 1924, the Hollywood studio controls all or substantial portions of the libraries of United Artists, Castle Rock Entertainment, Orion Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company, and the Canon Group, as well as its own post 1986 output.

Film franchises under its control include the Bond series, Rocky, Robocop, Poltergeist, Stargate, and The Pink Panther.

The firm also has an extensive TV business, including producing the hit The Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings series, and has made an entry into streaming with a branded channel available through Prime Video.

Since 1986 the firm has been the subject of several takeovers and sales, as well as a period in bankruptcy protection.

Like all studios its suffered from the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic, leading its current owners to explore a sale of the business.

Amazon’s potential purchase of the studio would give it control of more than 5,000 back catalogue films, as well as guaranteed access to future titles.