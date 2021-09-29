Amazon launches ad-supported IMDb TV streaming service in the UK

Amazon has announced the UK launch of its ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV which offers a library of “thousands” of popular movies and television shows completely free of charge.

The service is available to both Prime and non-Prime customers through the Prime Video app and will launch as a standalone app on Fire TV “in the coming weeks”.

“IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV.

“Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”