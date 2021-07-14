Amazon launches new serialised mobile-first reading service

Amazon has unveiled Kindle Vella, a new a mobile-first, “interactive reading experience” which sees books published one episode at a time.

Each episode story is between 600 to 5,000 words, and the first three episodes of every story are free. Subsequent episodes can be unlocked using tokens available for purchase in bundles in the Kindle iOS app or on Amazon.com. Readers will be automatically notified every time a new episode is released.

“We designed Kindle Vella as a mobile-first experience because we know readers are becoming more and more interested in stories that can be read quickly on their phones.

“At the same time, readers want the connection that you get from reading a story or author for a long period of time,” said David Naggar, vice president of Books and Kindle Content.