Amazon Music HD now available for no extra cost

Amazon is upgrading its Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost.

Amazon Music HD offers more than 70 million lossless, High Definition songs, with a bit depth of 16 bits and a sample rate of 44.1kHz (CD quality), as well as 7 million songs in Ultra HD (better than CD quality) with a bit depth of 24 bits and a sample rate up to 192 kHz.

Subscribers to the Amazon Music Unlimited plan can now upgrade to Amazon Music HD at no extra cost in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Spain.

“When we first launched Amazon Music HD, our goal was to lead the industry by enabling music fans around the world to stream the best quality recording, the way artists intended their music to be heard,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music.

“We’re thrilled now to make Amazon Music HD available to everyone at no extra cost. All music fans should have access to this quality of music, and now they do!”