Amazon Music now streaming fully immersive re-recording of George Ezra’s Gold Rush Kid

Amazon Music is available through a range of devices, including the retailers Echo devices. Image: Amazon

Amazon has partnered with Sony Music to bring six tracks from George Ezra’s Gold Rush Kid, mixed in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format, to Amazon Music Unlimited customers.

Featuring six “key” tracks from Ezra’s celebrated third studio album, re-recorded in an immersive studio setting at Metropolis Studios in London, Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live) will be available exclusively to Amazon customers for three months.

The six Amazon Original tracks are: ‘Gold Rush Kid’, ‘Green Green Grass’, ‘Anyone For You’, ‘Dance All Over Me’, ‘Sweetest Human Being Alive’ and ‘In The Morning’.

Amazon Music and Sony are also offering new customers a 4-months free trial* of Amazon Music Unlimited to enjoy the EP in immersive 360 Reality Audio.

The tracks were re-recorded to take full advantage of the 360 Reality Audio format, employing a unique immersive recording setup in the studio, including an innovative spatial set-up and equipment, to capture audio in a new way and provide a truly immersive listening experience for fans.

This new technique included mapping out the studio’s live room footprint to capture the ambiance of each performer, and enlisting a Hamsaki Cube, Optimized Cardioid Triangle, and Outriggers to maximize the width of the immersive image.

Jordy Freed, Head of Partner Marketing & Strategy, Brand & Business Development, Sony Corporation of America said: “It’s been an honor partnering with Sony Music UK artist George Ezra and Amazon Music to deliver a special new experience for fans.

“George’s creativity and talent is truly captivating, and we hope fans enjoy listening to this immersive music experience in 360 Reality Audio exclusively on Amazon Music.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand, added: “This collaboration with George Ezra is a great example of the ways that Amazon Music can work with artists to create compelling, original content that brings them even closer to their fans.

“This first of its kind immersive EP brings a new way of listening to music and will shine a light on some of George’s most popular tracks from Gold Rush Kid, showcasing them to fans and new audiences alike in a brand new, immersive way.”

Ezra commented: “It’s a new way of listening to music. I know [the record] inside out – or so I thought – but now you can hear it from all different angles. It’s like the songs have come alive in a way I hadn’t heard before.

“I think when you’re a fan of something you want to hear it in every single incarnation. You want to hear the demo; you want to hear the studio version; you want to go to the gig and hear it live.

“Being given the opportunity to hear the 360 Reality Audio – where it is just so immersive – of course you want to hear that!…

“I hope you enjoy my Amazon Original EP! You can check out more of my music in 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music. Have a lovely day!”

Amazon Music Unlimited customers have on-demand access to 100 million songs in HD and a growing catalogue of Ultra HD and spatial audio. They will be able to enjoy Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live) in spatial audio with any pair of headphones.

Customers can also play the tracks by asking: “Alexa play Gold Rush Kid (Amazon Music Live)” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.