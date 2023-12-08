Amazon Prime members can now get discounted cinema tickets every month

Amazon has introduced a new monthly perk which allows Prime members in the UK and Ireland a discounted rate of two standard tickets for £10/€10 at Odeon cinemas or two tickets for £15 at Odeon Luxe in the UK.

The offer is available Monday to Thursday and redeemable once per month per Prime member via amazon.co.uk/odeon*.

“We’re always looking for ways to offer even more value to Prime members, giving them the best of shopping and entertainment,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon.

“As well as the biggest movies and TV shows on Prime Video, this offers our customers the opportunity to get great value on the big screen at Odeon cinemas across the UK and Ireland.”

Suzie Welch, Managing Director UKI at Odeon added, “We’re passionate about the big screen experience, so we’re extremely excited to offer Amazon Prime members a night out at the cinema at a fantastic price.

“Our cinemas offer something for everyone – from concert film to Hollywood blockbusters – and are the perfect place for a date night escape away from the winter cold.”