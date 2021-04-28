Amazon releases teaser trailer for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War

CHRIS PRATT, EDWIN HODGE, and SAM RICHARDSON stars in THE TOMORROW WAR

Following yesterday’s first-look images, Amazon has now released a teaser trailer for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War.

Originally due to be seen in cinemas last year, the film will now debut globally on Prime Video from July 2nd.

Synopsis:

The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight.

Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.