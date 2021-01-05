Amazon releases trailer for Richard Hammond’s new Prime Video series

The Grand Tour’s Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci (Mythbusters) join forces for The Great Escapists, coming to Prime Video later this month.

The pair find themselves shipwrecked together on a desert island with nothing but their smarts and their scrap shipwreck for survival.

Can they invent themselves off the island? Or will they be castaway forever? This is the engineering challenge of their lives, will they succeed and become The Great Escapists?

The Great Escapists will launch Friday 29th January on Amazon Prime Video.