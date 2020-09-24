Amazon revamps Echo line-up and adds Netflix to Echo Show

Amazon has revealed a new-look line-up of Echo devices, including a new 10” Echo Show with support for Netflix and auto-camera tracking.

The New Echo

The revamped Echo boasts a new spherical design with fabric finish and LED light ring at the base to provide visual feedback.

Inside it has a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing which Amazon claims “delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass,” and automatically senses the acoustics of the room to ensure playback is fine-tuned to its surroundings.

It also comes with a built-in smart home hub, with support for Zigbee, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Echo Dot & Echo Dot with clock

Inheriting the new spherical design and fabric finish from its big brother, the new Echo Dot features a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker which Amazon says produces “crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy in any room of your home.”

The new Echo Dot includes a simple LED display so users can glance at the time, temperature, timers, and alarms

Echo Show 10

The all-new Echo Show 10 features a 13-megapixal wide-angle camera and 10-inch HD display which rotates to track the user’s movements, allowing them to conduct video calls without worrying about being out of frame.

As with previous models, Echo Show 10 can be used to watch video content, including from Prime Video, and will soon gain access to Netflix, with users able to search and play the entire catalogue using Alexa voice control.

“These are the best Echo devices we have ever made,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President Amazon Devices EU.

“Echo and Echo Dot look beautiful and sound even better, and Echo Show 10 completely reimagines Alexa with a screen—the display moves with you, staying in view as you move around.

“It’s as natural as having a conversation. Plus, Alexa continues to get smarter—just ask to watch Netflix, make group calls and much more.”

Barry Smith, Netflix’s Partner Engagement Manager, added: “Improving our member experience includes making Netflix available where people want it.

“We’re excited to partner with Amazon on bringing the Netflix experience that people know and love to Echo Show, making it easier for our members to browse their favourite shows and films using their voice.