Amazon reveals new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming stick

Amazon has unveiled a more powerful version of its 4K Fire TV streaming stick which will be available to UK shoppers from October 7th.

Dubbed the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the new model adds support for Dolby Atmos plus Wi-Fi 6. Like its predecessor, the 4K Max also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Amazon says the device offers 40% more power than Fire TV Stick 4K and features a new quad-core 1.8GHz processer, and 2GB of RAM, so “apps start faster and navigation is more fluid.”

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max includes the latest Alexa enabled remote, allowing voice control of apps.

In addition to Amazon’s own Prime Video, streaming services available through the Fire TV range include BritBox, Netflix, BT Sport, Now TV, plus iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4 and My5.

