Amazon secures Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen for UK Prime Video customers

Amazon’s Prime Video service will bring UK film fans a roster of recent hits including Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen and James Purefoy’s Fisherman’s Friends after renewing its content deal with Entertainment Film Distributors.

The “multi-year”extension also covers recent releases including Midsommar starring Oscar-nominee Florence Pugh, and critically-acclaimed theatrical releases like The Farewell starring the 2020 Golden Globe-winning and BAFTA Rising Star nominee, Awkwafina, plus future titles.

Martin Backlund, Head of Content UK, Prime Video commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing an exciting slate of popular and award-winning movies from Entertainment Films like The Gentlemen, The Farewell and Midsommar to Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

“We know Prime members love top quality titles like these so it’s great to be bringing even more premium movies to Prime Video for customers to enjoy at no extra cost to their Prime membership.”

Nigel Green, Managing Director, Entertainment Film Distributors added: “We are delighted to be continuing our relationship with Amazon so that Prime members in the UK and Ireland will be able to enjoy our hit films and classic titles on Prime Video.”