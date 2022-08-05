Amazon to buy Roomba makers iRobot

Amazon has struck a $1.7 billion deal to buy iRobot, makers of the popular Roomba automated vacuum cleaner range. The deal will see Amazon pay $61 for each iRobot share and is subject approval by iRobot’s shareholders and regulators.

“We know that saving time matters, and chores take precious time that can be better spent doing something that customers love,” said Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices.

“Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive—from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin.

“Customers love iRobot products—and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable.”

Colin Angle, iRobot’s CEO who will remain in post following the takeover, added: “Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers’ lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS.

“Amazon shares our passion for building thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I cannot think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I’m hugely excited to be a part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the years ahead.”