Amazon to launch MGM+ in UK after securing content deal with Lionsgate

Amazon has struck a deal to bring Lionsgate and STARZ TV shows and films to Prime Video customers in the UK through an add-on channel.

The Lionsgate+ streaming service closed in the UK at the end of February, leaving its content without an outlet.

Under the deal announced today, shows including the complete Outlander franchise, Mad Men, and The Serpent Queen, will be available via and add-on MGM Prime Video Channel which is to be rebranded MGM+ in May.

Subscribers who signed up for the Lionsgate+ Prime Video Channel will get access to the MGM service from this month.

“The expansion of MGM+ in the United Kingdom further cements Amazon’s commitment to invest in and grow the MGM+ channel internationally, while enhancing the content offering available to subscribers,” said Josh McIvor, global general manager, MGM+.

Michael Katzer, head of MGM+ International, added: “The addition of premium first-run TV franchises such as Outlander and Power, along with many blockbuster hit movies, will allow MGM+ to continue its evolution as a premium international streaming service.”

Agapy Kapouranis, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, said: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with MGM+ to bring beloved films and television series to the service in the United Kingdom.

“With the addition of the United Kingdom, Lionsgate and STARZ content will now be available to MGM+ viewers in more than 20 countries around the world.”