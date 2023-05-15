Amazon to release Lord of the Rings MMO for PC and consoles

Amazon is to release a MMO based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings after striking a deal with Embracer Group, owners of Middle-earth Enterprises which holds much of the merchandising rights to the books.

The upcoming game will be an open-world adventure set in Middle-earth, featuring the stories of Tolkien’s novels and will be available globally for PC and consoles.

“We’re committed to bringing players high-quality games, whether through original IPs or long-beloved ones like The Lord of the Rings,” said Christoph Hartmann, VP, Amazon Games.

“Bringing players a fresh take on The Lord of the Rings has long been an aspiration for our team, and we’re honored and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world.

“We’re also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they’ve proven to be excellent collaborators.”

Lee Guinchard, CEO of Embracer Group’s Freemode division, added: “The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience,”

“We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities.

“We’re taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world.”