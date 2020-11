Amazon is bringing Alexa Routines to its Fire TV range in the UK, allowing users to power their device on or off, open a specific app, play specific content or control other Alexa-enabled devices.

Customers can set up their own routines, such as turning on Fire TV and dimming smart lights to their favourite movie-watching level, which can then be triggered with a single sentence.

To learn more about how to control your Fire TV with Alexa Routines, visit Amazon.co.uk.