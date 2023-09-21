Amazon unveils its latest 4K Fire TV Sticks

The new second generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon has announced two new 4K-capable Fire TV Sticks, both of which are now available for pre-order.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen)

The new second generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max features an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, 16GB of storage and support for Wi-Fi 6E allowing users with a compatible router to benefit from lower latency, faster speeds, and less interference from other Wi-Fi-enabled devices in the home.

Format support includes Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

The new 4K Max also supports Amazon’s ‘Fire TV Ambient Experience’ which allows the TV to be used as an always-on smart display showing art, reminders and feeds from compatible security cameras. The feature was previously only available on the retailer’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series smart TVs.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order* today for £69.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The new Fire TV Stick 4K features an updated 1.7 GHZ quad-core processor and offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HLG, and HDR10+.

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order today* for £59.99.

Emma Gilmartin, Director of Fire TV and Fire Tablets Europe, said: “Our mission at Fire TV is to reinvent what customers can expect from a smart TV experience. That’s why the Fire TV Ambient Experience has resonated with so many customers—it’s made their TVs smarter, more useful, and added creativity and beauty to their homes.

“Today, we’re thrilled to bring the Ambient Experience to more customers in the United Kingdom with the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the industry’s first streaming stick to include support for Wi-Fi 6E. We’re also excited to deliver Fire TV’s best-ever 4K experience for under £60 with the new Fire TV Stick 4K.”