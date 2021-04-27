Amazon unveils new Fire HD 10 tablets plus Microsoft 365 bundles

Amazon has unveiled two new models of Fire HD 10 tablets featuring new displays and an updated design.

The retailer is also offering an optional ‘Productivity Bundle’ which includes a detachable keyboard case and 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

Fire HD 10

Priced at £149.99, the Fire HD 10 includes Alexa support and features a 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB – a 50% increase on the previous generation – plus thinner bezels and a claimed 12 hours of battery life.

It’ll be available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, with supports additional storage via a microSD card, and comes in a choice of Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive finishes.

Fire HD 10 Plus

For an extra £30, the Plus variant adds a further 1GB of RAM, wireless charging support and a “soft touch, slate coloured finish for a high-quality feel”.

Productivity Bundle

Starting at £209.99, the bundle includes the tablet plus Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case and a 12-month subscription to Office.

Both tablets will be available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk and will also be available from Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis and Very.co.uk with Fire HD 10 also available through Tesco. All tablets and accessories will begin shipping on May 26.

“Our best tablets just keep getting better. The new Fire HD 10 is brighter, thinner and lighter, with an octa-core processor for fast and responsive performance, 50% more RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life—and is still only £149.99,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU.

“Plus, we added new apps, features, and accessories, including a Productivity Bundle with the Fire HD 10, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, and a detachable keyboard case, to help you get more done.”

