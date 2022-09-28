Amazon unveils new Fire TV Cube

Amazon has announced an updated version of its flagship Fire TV Cube streaming device with an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor which it’s claimed makes the device 20% more powerful than the previous generation.

The device also gains Wi-Fi 6E support plus built-in ethernet and USB ports, ending the need to use an additional cable to add such capabilities, and an HDMI input port so Alexa voice commands can be easily added to other parts of the user’s home entertainment system.

In addition, Amazon is introducing ‘Super Resolution Upscaling’ which it says “provides enhanced picture quality by seamlessly converting HD content into 4K for greater detail.”

The device is now available for pre-order at £139.99*

Owners of recent models of Fire TV can also buy a new Alexa voice remote control which features a backlight to make it easier to use in the dark, the ability to locate the remove by voice and two user-programmable buttons which can be used as shortcuts for favourite streaming apps or Alexa routines.

“The all-new Fire TV Cube is a big step forward for Fire TV—it’s the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile streaming media player we’ve ever made,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

“This Fire TV Cube’s powerful processing and Wi-Fi 6E support deliver an incredibly smooth streaming experience, and HDMI input means you can instantly extend the simplicity of Fire TV and hands-free Alexa control to your home entertainment system. With Alexa Voice Remote Pro, we’re making it easy to find a misplaced remote and get to the apps and content you love.”

Amazon is also bringing the Fire TV user experience to the Echo Show 15 smart display via a software update which will start rolling out in November.