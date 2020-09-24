Amazon unveils two new Fire TV sticks

Amazon has unveiled two new High Definition (HD) versions of its Fire TV stick with a new interface, greater Alexa integration and enhanced privacy controls.

As well as allowing users to click straight through to their favourite streaming service, the overhauled main menu now offers the ability to scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what’s inside and begin playback.

A new ‘Find’ feature aims to make it easier to discover new movies and TV shows based on genre or category, while support for user profiles gives up to six users a personalised experience with individual content recommendations, viewing history, watch lists and preferred settings.

Profiles can be switched using Alexa who can be trained to recognise each users’ voice.

Fire TV Stick

Selling for £39.99 and shipping from next week, the new Fire TV Stick features an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility, and support for 5 GHz WiFi networks.

It also boasts Dolby Atmos support and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for easy control of compatible TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Amazon also claims a 50% power reduction compared to the previous generation.

For more information visit amazon.co.uk/firetvstick*

Fire TV Stick Lite

The Fire TV Stick Lite costs £29.99 and includes HDR support and an Alexa Voice Remote Lite which allows the user find, launch, and control content via voice.

Shipping from next week, the Fire TV Stick Lite can be pre-ordered from amazon.co.uk/firetvsticklite*

“We are passionate about inventing on behalf of our customers to make it even easier to enjoy the best in entertainment,” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President Amazon Devices EU.

“The redesigned Fire TV experience is tailored to each user and makes it even simpler to stream your favourite shows with our more powerful next-generation Fire TV Stick and our even more affordable Fire TV Stick Lite.”

