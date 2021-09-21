Amazon unveils two new Kindle Paperwhite ereaders

Amazon has unveiled a new version of its Kindle Paperwhite ereader with a 6.8-inch glare-free display – the largest ever on a Kindle Paperwhite – plus 8 GB of storage and the adjustable warm light feature which first debuted on its Oasis model.

Also featuring USB-C charging, a claimed battery life of up to 10 weeks of battery life and an IPX8 waterproof rating, the new model costs £129.99 and is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*.

The retailer has also announced a 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition which adds auto-adjusting light sensor and wireless charging which costs £179.99. Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*.

“Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we’ve worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation,” said Eric Saarnio, VP, Amazon Devices International.

“The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20% faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life—all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night.

“Now more than ever, it’s delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go.”

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.