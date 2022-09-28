Amazon updates Echo Dot smart speakers and upgrades audio processing on Echo Studio

Amazon has unveiled an updated version of its Echo Dot smart speakers which delivers clearer vocals “and up to double the bass of the previous generation” thanks to a redesigned audio architecture.

The 5th Generation Dot and the Echo Dot with Clock are also gaining a temperature sensor, enabling users to enjoy “contextual Alexa experiences” such as the ability to activate a fan when it gets too warm.

They can also serve as extenders for Amazon’s eero Mesh Wi-Fi devices, an ability which is also being rolled out to 4th Generation models via a software update.

In addition, the new Echo Dot with Clock gains an upgraded high-density dot technology, allowing the device to display more information including the name of a song title or artist and the weather.

“A true ambient experience is there to simplify your day-to-day life when you need it and fades into the background when you don’t. This generation of Echo devices are designed with this vision in mind,” said Nedim Fresko, vice president of Amazon Alexa Devices.

“With the upgraded audio and compact form factors, each of these new devices give customers more ways to make Alexa a seamless part of their day. And, with the new sensors and technology built in to Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock, customers can have Alexa do even more on their behalf.”

The Echo Studio is also getting improvements.

In addition, the top of the range Echo Studio speaker is gaining improved spatial audio processing and frequency range extension which “is designed to enhance stereo sound, making music and movie soundtracks feel closer to the listener with greater width, clarity, and presence.”

This spatial audio processing technology will come included in all new Echo Studio devices and will roll out to other compatible Echo devices in the future.