Amazon’s Digital Signage Stick is now available in the UK

Many venues are increasingly adopting digital signage in preference to printed menus and price lists. Stock image: Unsplash

Amazon has recently brought its digital signage solution for cafes, shops and other venues looking to display menus, price lists, advertising or visitor information to the UK.

The Amazon Signage Stick works with most TVs and monitors equipped with an HDMI port and can display static or video-based information hosted on many popular Content Management Systems.

It’s one of a number of solutions from major brands aimed at serving the move among hospitality and retail businesses away from using printed menus and price lists due, in part, to the speed with which information can be easily updated.

Content can be selected and controlled via a dedicated mobile app available for both Android and Apple’s iOS and operators with more than one location can display the same information at all sites while also managing and monitoring devices remotely.

First launched in the US in late 2024, the device went on sale in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Canada over the Summer.

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Amazon says it’s spent “two years of innovating and refining the Amazon Signage Stick to meet the rigorous requirements of our customers and partners” before embarking on its international rollout.

It describes the device as a “purpose-built” solution that better suits the needs of business than the consumer streaming sticks many retailers already use to display advertising and signage.

In a blog post it highlights that “When it powers on—or recovers from a power outage, network interruption, or app crash—it automatically relaunches the CMS in native kiosk mode. No consumer home screen. No manual restart.

“The same automatic relaunch applies after planned firmware and CMS updates, keeping professional digital signage running without intervention.”