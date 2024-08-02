LG reveals new outdoor signage screens with anti-yellowing technology

LG is boosting its outdoor digital signage range with the addition of an advanced anti-yellowing technology which can help protect from the effects of prolonged sunlight exposure.

The firm says its Anti-Discoloration technology “simultaneously safeguards display quality and performance stability, ultimately helping extend the lifespan of LG digital signage used in outdoor environments.”

LG says it developed the technology after its research indicated that commercial customers were having to replace outdoor signage screens at a faster rate due to persistent discoloration issues.

To address these issues, LG’s outdoor displays with Anti-Discoloration technology also incorporate advanced thermal solutions and panel materials for added reliability.

The new technology’s benefits have been verified by standards and testing organization UL Solutions against a “comprehensive testing methodology and defect-evaluation criteria” developed by LG.

“Our UL Verification of products with Anti-Discoloration technology actively reinforces the performance and quality of our digital signage products,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

“Through targeted research and development programs, we will continue to identify and resolve any inconveniences that detract from the overall LG digital signage experience, thereby continuously enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.”