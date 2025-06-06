Samsung unveils low-energy 32” colour E-Paper display

Samsung has expanded its portfolio digital signage products to include a 32-inch colour E-Paper display.

Featuring a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, 13.9mm bezels, USB-C ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, integrated battery and 8GB of onboard storage, the display is suitable for a wide range of retail, advertising and corporate uses.

The device measures 17.9mm thick and weighs 2.5kg, properties Samsung says allow for “versatile placement” on walls, tables and ceilings using the in-pack hanging accessories.

When displaying static content, such as a menu (as shown above), advertising or poster, the display operates at 0.00W1. Content can be uploaded, created or scheduled via an Android and iOS app.

“Samsung is committed to pushing the boundaries of display innovation with solutions that enhance engagement while reducing energy consumption,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Samsung’s Color E-Paper empowers businesses with highly efficient, customizable signage solutions that combine sustainability and performance.”