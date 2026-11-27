The BBC has announced that it’s finally bringing 4K to the iPlayer app on Apple TV set top boxes – 9 years after Blue Planet II was first available for users of other platforms to stream “in the best quality ever shown on the BBC”.

An update to the app, which will also bring a more modern look to the app’s navigation and greater support for the device’s accessibility features, will be rolled out “early” next month.

According to Ofcom the Apple TV has around 700,000 users in the UK, bringing it into scope for the regulator’s new rules mandating that apps and content from the BBC and other Public Service Broadcasters be prominently displayed.

Despite this the BBC has been withholding a number of key features from users of the device, including the ability to stream in Full HD or 4K, and the option to watch with subtitles. The last of these was finally added last July, almost a decade after the BBC first launched iPlayer on the Apple TV.

Even then the BBC opted not to support Apple’s device-wide subtitle settings which allow users to customise the size and appearance of captions to suit their individual needs.

Unlike many device manufacturers, Apple requires that streaming services code local apps that can tie into the device’s core features such as its universal watchlist, while the BBC prefers to deploy a generic, one-size fits all, web-based app across all devices.

Responses from the BBC’s iPlayer support team have at times sought to disown any responsibility for the lack of features, instead seeking to portray them as something users should blame Apple for.

But in an update to its help pages, the BBC has now announced that it’ll launch a fully featured new app for the device in “early December”.

In addition to bringing 4K, the update will see the menu shift to the left-hand side of the app – as is used on most other versions of iPlayer – and introduce more accessibility options during playback.

Future updates will bring additional features including the ability to edit the in-app watchlist.

Last year’s addition of subtitles came just months after an independent developer released an unofficial app which demonstrated iPlayer could support subtitles on Apple TV despite the BBC repeatedly insisting it faced significant technical barriers in bringing this feature to users.

News that additional features including 4K are also coming to the box follows the recent release of another unofficial app which proved that the service’s 4K content can also be played back without any problems.

Other major apps have long offered both subtitles, full HD and 4K on the device.

Despite the updates to iPlayer, there’s no news on whether the BBC intends to finally bring its BBC Sounds app to either the Apple TV or Apple’s HomePod smart speakers.