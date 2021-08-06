Amazon’s Audible adds library of bundled titles to subscription perks

Audible has introduced a library of bundled titles which customers can listen to as part of their monthly subscription benefits.

The Amazon owned service costs £7.99 per month in return for which members get a monthly credit that can be redeemed against any audiobook of their choice, as well as exclusive deals on additional purchases.

All redeemed and purchased titles remain available to download and listen to even after a customer ends their subscription.

Titles can be listened to on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones and tablets, Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers and third-party speakers such as Sonos.

In addition to the monthly credit, subscribers now get unlimited listening to a new ‘Plus Catalogue’ which offers “thousands” of Audible Original titles plus podcasts.

New customers can sign up for a free 30-day trial* of the service.

