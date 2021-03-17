Amazon’s Audible announces 99p summer membership offer

Amazon is offering new customers a three month subscription to its Audible audiobook service for 99p.

The offer is available here.*

Normally costing £7.99 per month, the service offers more than 200,000 audiobooks including best sellers, new releases, sci-fi, romances, mysteries, classics, autobiographies and more.

Each title can be bought as a one-off purchase but big savings can be made by taking out a monthly subscription which entitles you to download one complete book per month.

Purchases can be played on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as on Amazon’s own Echo range and third party smart speakers such as Sonos.

In addition to the 99p offer, Prime members are also able to choose a 1-month 2-book free trial.

