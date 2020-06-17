Amazon’s Echo Auto now available in the UK

Amazon is now selling Echo Auto – a dedicated Echo device designed for drivers – in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on iOS or Android smartphones, uses the phone’s existing data plan, and is compatible with key Alexa features such as music and audiobook playback, voice calling and setting reminders.

The device features an eight-microphone array “designed to account for challenging in-car acoustics,” is powered by the vehicle’s 12V power outlet and can be connected to a stereo system through a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth.

“Customers tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go. We’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own.” said Eric Saarnio, Vice President, Amazon Devices EU.

“With Echo Auto, customers can now enjoy the convenience of Alexa on the road, giving them the ability to play music, make calls, continue their audiobook, play games, manage their reminders and more—all just by using their voice.”